Three Rivers Schools submit ‘forgiveness waiver’ for snow days

Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag has submitted a “forgiveness waiver” in the hopes of having three snow days forgiven after Michigan weather produced a substantial number of cancellations this winter.

Moag announced the decision to the Three Rivers Board of Education Monday afternoon. He said the district is allowed six snow days each year. The freezing temperatures brought the district up to 10 snow days last week, which forces the district to make up the additional days.

“As we sit today, once the waiver gets accepted, we would have to make up one day,” he said.

Moag said typically if districts only have to make up one day they just add another day to the end of the school year, but Moag said that is only “one option” and he will coordinate with teachers before making any further decisions.

The “forgiveness waiver” was submitted to the Michigan Department of Education.

