Three Rivers Schools BOE to welcome new members

THREE RIVERS — Three candidates for the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education edged past their competitors following the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

One candidate in particular, Linda Baker, received the most votes at just above 3,000. Incumbent Erin Nowak received the second most votes at nearly 2,600 and Kevin Hamilton followed close behind with about 2,200 votes. All three gained a seat on the Board of Education after beating out Geraldine Jaramillo, Ryan D. Cox, and Gordon C. Adair.

Nowak, current president, will begin her second four-year term with the board.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support in my re-election to the board of education. Great things are happening in Three Rivers Community Schools and I am excited to be a continued part of this growth. I look forward to serving the students, staff and community, who are all an integral part of our district,” she said. “Congratulations go out to the newly elected board members as well. I know you both will be added assets to our team.”

Baker said she is excited to get started, especially with “so much to learn.” She said she would seek advice and guidance from veteran board members Nowak and Vice Board President Mike Bosma.

She also said that now is the “perfect time” to get started on the board with the board currently in the midst of establishing its strategic plan and a Facilities Master Plan.

“I never really participated with a strategic plan, I’ve been exposed to it but never helped out with the plan from beginning to end, so I am very excited about that,” she said. “I am very happy. I think I will be able to make some contributions, rather than just listening in the audience. But beside from that, I am hoping to do what I said previously and encourage communication, back and forth between the community and the board, students, and everybody.”

Hamilton said he is ready to make some changes, particularly focusing on the board of education’s student discipline procedures and improving math and science scores.

“I think they have been too quick to suspend a kid, instead of sending them to an alternative program. Another thing I am focusing on is math and science scores, they have been low for a long time, and we do a good job really kind of covering that up instead of talking about it. I just want to hit it head on,” he said. “I am excited. I am ready to roll my sleeves up. I know there is a lot to learn but I am ready to get started and get my hands dirty.”

The Board of Education’s next meeting/work session is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in the district’s administrative offices. At the board’s previous meeting on Nov. 5, Nowak recommended to the board to start preparing for its organizational meeting, scheduled on Jan. 14, where new roles, such as president, vice president, and treasurer, will be assigned.

