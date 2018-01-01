Three Rivers Schools board begins superintendent evaluation

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools board of education met on Wednesday to begin its superintendent evaluation process.

The board gathered with Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Rod Green to evaluate first-year Superintendent Ron Moag. Board President Erin Nowak said that in closed session Moag presented “evidence” about what he’s achieved over his first year, after succeeding former superintendent Jean Logan in May 2018.

The board will meet again during a special meeting on Dec. 12 to rate Moag as highly effective, effective, minimally effective, or ineffective.

