Three Rivers Schools to begin strategic planning

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education unanimously chose a local Strategic Plan Developer on Monday, Nov. 5 to assist in creating a strategic plan for the district.

The board evaluated two proposals from Jeff Romig, President of Pyramid Leadership, LLC and the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) beforehand to prepare for Monday’s discussion. After each board member made comments, the board decided on Romig, a Three Rivers High School alum.

Some board members, including outgoing trustee Pat Monohan and current Treasurer Julia Awe, called the MASB Proposal “cookie-cutter” and did not see a “specialized” or individualized approach to drafting the school district’s strategic plans. Awe said she has worked on three different strategic plans with Romig, and unlike the MASB proposal presented on Monday, Romig’s plans have always proven to be “top-notch.”

“Having been through three of them with him, I am telling you that they are top-notch. There is not going to be any stone left unturned,” she said.

Trustee Dan Ryan said that with Romig’s 20-plus years of experience in strategic planning, his clear and easy to understand “methodology,” and specialized approach left him intrigued by Romig’s proposal, specifically his “SWOT” approach, meaning “what are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats” that will hinder the district towards reaching its goals?

Romig has worked on strategic planning in the “corporate world” in the past, including one for Armstrong International. Outgoing Trustee Pete Bennett said he had concerns with Romig’s lack of experience in crafting strategic plans for school districts.

“Regardless of who is assigned, 10 years down the road, who will be available to help with the updates and to provide the breadth of experience relative to public education? There is only one organization that can do that and that is MASB,” he said.

