Three Rivers school board updated on bond proposal

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag updated the district’s board of education on the progress with the upcoming bond proposal during their board meeting Monday.

Moag said in an interview with the Commercial-News Tuesday that over the past month he has attended 15 community events, including public forums, Parent-Teacher Organization meetings, and the district’s Grandparent’s Day, to educate the community on the school district’s bond proposal, which will be on the ballot Nov. 5. He said he has also done a radio advertisement about the proposal, and has sent out 7,000 postcards to the Three Rivers community explaining the proposal.

Moag also acknowledged their campaign group for creating 4-foot-by-8-foot miniature billboards which are displayed outside each TRCS building explaining what the bond would do, without explicitly saying whether to vote yes or no on the proposal in November.

“We’ve got a very, very supportive and active bond campaign made up of community members,” Moag said. “We’ve been at every home football game with literature, and at the last few, we’ve been able to play the video we produced on the proposal.”

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, the proposal, referred to as a “zero mill tax rate bond,” will, if approved, be a 10-year extension of the current 4.9 mill tax rate currently used to pay down bonds on the elementary and high school buildings. The money to be generated from the bond, projected to be just over $61 million, would be used to make improvements to numerous school, transportation and athletic facilities in the district. The money would not be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or any other operating expenses.

In other business…

•The board announced they will have a special meeting tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m., to fill the vacancy on the board left after the passing of former board Vice President Mike Bosma on Sept. 27. Three candidates — Ryan Cox, Geraldine Jaramillo and Rick Shaffer — will have open interviews for the position during the meeting.

•The board unanimously elected Trustee Linda Baker to be the new board vice president, by a 5-0 vote, with Trustee Erin Nowak absent for Monday’s meeting. Baker was nominated for the position by Secretary Anne Riopel. Trustee Kevin Hamilton initially nominated Riopel for the position, but Riopel declined the nomination.

•The board approved an out of state field trip request from the Three Rivers High School Vocal Music Department to New York City, which will occur from April 3-7. TRHS Choir Director Alex Williams made a brief presentation on the trip to the board before the vote.

•The board recognized those who helped coordinate and organize the TRHS Career Fair, as well as Hoppin Elementary Principal Dave Soderquist and groundskeeper Paul Barton for their efforts in coordinating the K-6 Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Expo held at Three Rivers Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 17.

•The board held a closed session to discuss a matter of student discipline.

