Three Rivers school board reviews proposed CTE millage

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Superintendent Teresa Belote presented a proposal of a countywide CTE (Career and Technical Education) Millage to the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education Monday evening.

“We’re only going to move forward if it’s the majority’s wish to move forward,” Belote said.

Belote said the proposed millage will be voted upon by the voters of the community, if the ISD decides to move forward based on feedback from district boards and community members.

Previously, the ISD proposed an enhancement millage for 2.7 mills for a “brick-and-mortar” building to house CTE programs. Now, Belote explained that the current proposed “operational” millage of 1.0 mill could add two to four additional CTE classes, resources for work-based learning, including co-op and internship opportunities, and a “cost-effective, countywide Career Prep program, including career counselors at middle schools.”

