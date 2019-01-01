Three Rivers school board elects 2019-20 officers
New board members sworn in
By:
Samantha May, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education swore in its new board members, and elected its 2019-20 president, vice president, treasurer and secretary Monday evening.
Superintendent Ron Moag began the meeting by swearing in new board members, Erin Nowak, serving her second term, and Kevin Hamilton and Linda Baker, who were elected by the voters and are succeeding Pat Monohan and Pete Bennett.