Three Rivers rocks downtown with 26th annual HarmonyFest

THREE RIVERS — Downtown Three Rivers rocked out all day Sunday with music, dancing, vendors, food and fun during the 26th annual HarmonyFest.

More than 1,000 people from around the area attended the annual event, which went from 1 to 10:30 p.m., with a full slate of musical acts throughout the day, headlined by the power rock duo Spear Shakers and blues rock band Memphis Underground. HarmonyFest Organizer Charlie Wolgamood said turnout was steady from the beginning of the day.

“We had people coming and going throughout the day, it was real steady from the get go,” Wolgamood said. “People stayed, and some came early and stayed later.”

Along with the music, there were product vendors, food vendors, live artwork from local artist Devan Curiel, and a Kids Zone for the younger people in attendance. Some downtown restaurants, such as the Riviera Theatre Bar and Landmark Taphouse and Grill, were open to customers during the day with outdoor seating available.