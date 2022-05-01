Three Rivers rings in the New Year

THREE RIVERS — Almost 200 people gathered in downtown Three Rivers Friday night to ring in 2022 with a celebration on Main Street.

Friday’s Midnight on Main event held by the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority was the first official New Year’s celebration downtown held since 2019, and brought out a number of people from the local community. The event featured live music, food and drink at a couple of downtown restaurants, and a ball drop at midnight assisted by the Three Rivers Fire Department.

The downtown block of Main Street was closed off for the evening, and allowed those in attendance to mingle about the area to celebrate the occasion. The weather cooperated with mild temperatures, with DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer saying it helped with overall turnout.

“Weather definitely helped and definitely cooperated. I really think with the vibe that was here tonight, no matter what the weather was, people would've had a good time,” Meyer said. “People showed up to have fun and I saw a lot of people hugging, celebrating the New Year.”

Live music was held outside on Main Street, with Mandy Thompson, Shane Lung, and Morgan Taylor with special guest Alex Abraham performing under a tent in the middle of the street. At the Riviera Theatre, they hosted the band Memphis Underground on their main stage, with a couple of the members making their way onto the street to play Auld Lang Syne when the clock struck midnight.

One thing that impressed Meyer with turnout was the amount of young people that attended the festivities. She said she was happy to see a variety of ages downtown.

“I have kids that are recently graduated from high school, and I know some of these kids. I love seeing them out here, because that's the generation that's going to be here for years to come,” Meyer said. “It's cool to experience something they think is cool to be at.”

Those who attended the festival, such as Maya Bidelman of Three Rivers, said staying local for a New Year’s Eve celebration instead of going to a bigger city was a reason for attending.

“There was a lot of marketing of this on Facebook, it was shared everywhere, and I was trying to find something to do and have fun on New Year’s, and decided to come out,” Bidelman said. “I felt safe and comfortable here. I don’t feel as safe and comfortable in other cities with these.”

Others, like Dustin Couch of Three Rivers, said he enjoyed seeing the people and the music, but especially the ball drop at the end of the night.

“The actual ball, I mean come on, they’ve got a fire truck out here with a crane, and they drop the ball. How much more epic can it get?” Couch said. “This brings people to life, with everything going on with COVID and the depression, it gives people a reason to come out, and they did. We need this, we need these types of things here.”

Having the event in downtown Three Rivers, Meyer said, was “awesome” and a “unique opportunity” for the town at the same time, seeing as the downtown block was closed to traffic during the celebration.

“Anytime we close down Main Street and people get to stand in the middle of the street, being in the middle of the downtown buildings is a completely different experience than when you're driving through here,” Meyer said. “New Year's Eve on an evening like this, it works out perfect.”

Meyer said she hopes to do more downtown events similar to Midnight on Main where Main Street is blocked off and people can wander the street, such as last year’s Art on Main event, but said they would need to “do them well” and keep business impact in mind when doing so.

Overall, she said Midnight on Main was a “success” and said the event can only get “better and better” in the future.

“As we consider to move past the COVID-19 pandemic that we're in still, I think it's only going to get better and better,” Meyer said. “I saw some familiar faces from the time we did it two years ago, and I think that if we can bring those people back year to year, it'll definitely be a signature event for downtown.”

