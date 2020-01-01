Three Rivers to ring in new year with 'Midnight on Main'

THREE RIVERS — Downtown Three Rivers will be ringing in 2020 in style with a special event on New Year’s Eve.

The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, in partnership with many downtown businesses, will be hosting their “Midnight on Main” event on from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said the event, started several years ago as a partnership between A Place in Time and the Riviera Theatre, will involve more of the downtown than it did in the past.

“Midnight on Main itself was an event the Riviera and A Place In Time started several years ago, but this has evolved out of that. This’ll be different than what we’ve done before. Whereas that was two businesses participating, this is trying to get more of the downtown involved,” Meyer said. “With it being an outdoor block party approach, it gives it that Times Square kind of feel.”

Meyer said the DDA has received permission from the Michigan Department of Transportation to close down Main Street through downtown for the event. The event, which Meyer said is geared toward anyone 21 and up, will feature live music, a toast at midnight, a ball drop, and many participating venues open for the night with different activities.