Three Rivers resident dies after being struck by a vehicle
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Three
Rivers resident was walking across M-40
Highway, near Spatterdock Lake Street in Porter
Township, when a vehicle struck and killed her at
about 10:33 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.
Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports
that the vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Dale
Hoekwater of Jenison, was traveling southbound
when he hit Shirley Boersma. Boersma died on
scene as a result of her injuries caused by the
crash.
Personnel that assisted the Sheriff ’s Office
were Newberg Fire and Ambulance, Life Care
Ambulance, and Med Flight.
This crash is still under investigation and
alcohol was not a factor.