Three Rivers resident dies after being struck by a vehicle

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Three

Rivers resident was walking across M-40

Highway, near Spatterdock Lake Street in Porter

Township, when a vehicle struck and killed her at

about 10:33 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports

that the vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Dale

Hoekwater of Jenison, was traveling southbound

when he hit Shirley Boersma. Boersma died on

scene as a result of her injuries caused by the

crash.

Personnel that assisted the Sheriff ’s Office

were Newberg Fire and Ambulance, Life Care

Ambulance, and Med Flight.

This crash is still under investigation and

alcohol was not a factor.