Three Rivers receives two sets of helping hands from AmeriCorps

Meritt Dickerson-Weed, AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer at TRDDA

THREE RIVERS — For about six months, Three Rivers High School graduate Meritt Dickerson-Weed has been working to improve downtown Three Rivers with the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Michigan Main Street program (TRDDA) through her opportunity with AmeriCorps VISTA.

“I’ve grown up in Three Rivers my whole life and I thought this would be a great way to give back to the community and to help it grow in some way,” she said.

Dickerson-Weed added, “downtown has been a major part of my life for a lot of reasons.” She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 2015, has worked at Lowry’s Books and More since she was 16, and has volunteered at the Carnegie Center for the Arts.

During her time with the TRDDA, Dickerson-Weed said she specifically works to help replenish the program’s depleted stable of volunteers.



