Three Rivers Public Library program schedule

Monday, March 5

Build it!

4 p.m.

Build something awesome with LEGOs! Your creation will be displayed at the library until next month’s club. LEGOs will be provided by the library; please leave your personal collection at home.

Tuesday, March 6

Adult Book Club Informational Meeting

Adults only

1-2 p.m.

Interested in a daytime book club? We will use this meeting to plan a daytime book club for adults! The group will decide on genre(s), times, etc.

Tech Scavenger Hunt

Middle- High School Students

4-5:30 p.m.

Follow the clues, use the technology, and find the stuff! Will you be the first one done?!

Wednesday, March 7

Move & Groove

Best for 18 months and up

10 a.m.

Bring your dancing shoes to this fun musical program! We’ll have shaky eggs, scarves, drumsticks, bubbles, and more as we dance, move, and learn together.

Thursday, March 8

Reading Rangers

4 p.m.

Join our no-stress book club! We’ll meet once a month to discuss books and have fun — no extra reading required.

Magic The Gathering Club

Middle- High School Students

4-6 p.m.

Bring your own Magic cards and compete against other players! Some cards will be available for first-timers to use. Snacks provided.

Teen Tech Take Apart and Make Art

Middle- High School Students

4-6:30 p.m.

Ever wondered what the inside of a computer looked like? Now’s your chance to find out without getting in trouble! Take apart technology and make it into art!

Friday, March 9

Book Clubs at TRHS

During lunches at the high school

This book club is only for High School students! Vote on the books you want to read and have discussions that matter to you over lunch at the school. Sign-ups required.

Weekly Recurring Programs

Story Hour

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Ages 2 to 5

Storytime for preschoolers and their caregivers! Books, songs, stories, movement, and fun come together for a super-charged half hour of Early Literacy learning.

Make and Take Day!

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop in any time during the day and make something! All materials provided.

Crazy Eights!

Wednesdays at 4 p.m. (K-2nd grade) and 4:45 p.m. (3rd-5th grades)

Starts: Feb. 7, Ends: March 28

Join Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s where you’ll build stuff, run, jump, make music, make a mess… it’s a totally new kind of math club. You’ll do Glow-in-the-dark Geometry and compete in the Toilet Paper Olympics!

Little Wigglers

Fridays at 10 a.m.

Ages 0 to 3

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to read, sing, move, play, and have fun! The program is designed specifically with little learners in mind.