Three Rivers Public Library to host financial recovery event

THREE RIVERS – For people who are having financial trouble, the Three Rivers Public Library will be hosting a “Financial Recovery” seminar Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m.

The seminar, hosted by Flagstar Bank, will discuss different ways to recover from financial issues people may face.

“If people have had credit mishaps in the past, you’ll learn how to get back on track, or if you’ve had bankruptcy, how to rebuild your credit, and what steps you can take,” Flagstar Bank Branch Manager Sabrina Helland said. “We’ll touch just a little bit on budgeting and not spending more than what you make, making sure you have enough to pay your bills, and if not, what are the most important things that you need to pay and in what order.”

Helland said that financial recovery and financial literacy are extremely important in this day and age.

“People deal with money on a day-to-day basis, as far as when you get your paycheck, what happens now, what are you going to do with it,” Helland said. “You want to make sure essentials are covered, and that you’re not over-spending yourself.

