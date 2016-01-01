Three Rivers Public Library director to resign

THREE RIVERS —Three Rivers Public Library director Debra Greenacre will resign her position effective Oct. 24, after accepting a job “at another library in Michigan.”

Greenacre’s tenure as Three Rivers’ library director began less than a year ago on Oct. 18, 2016, but Greenacre said in the short time she’s been in Three Rivers the library has accomplished “a great deal.”

“We did accomplish a great deal in my time here and I leave knowing that the future of Three Rivers Public Library is looking much brighter, and I feel confident that they will get their new library,” she said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the library board approved a purchase agreement for the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust building located at 88 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers, with plans to renovate the building and eventually move the library downtown. Greenacre said while she won’t be able see the project through, she will keep a close eye on its progress.

“I told my staff that I would be cheering them on from a distance and hope to come back one day to see how it all turned out.”

The library shared a job posting for its director position on its website and Facebook page, as well as the City of Three Rivers’ website, with a proposed salary range between $46,000 and $51,000.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.