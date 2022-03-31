Three Rivers Police searching for missing 66-year-old

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing man from the area.

Police say David Michael Abrams, 66, was last seen in the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers on Christmas Day and has been missing ever since.

He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male and 125 lbs.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Saint Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.