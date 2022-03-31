Home / Home
Photo via Three Rivers Police Department - Three Rivers police are searching for 66-year-old David Michael Abrams, who was last seen Christmas Day in the 200 block of East Michigan Ave. in Three Rivers.

Three Rivers Police searching for missing 66-year-old

Thu, 03/31/2022 - 3:00pm Robert Tomlinson
Robert Tomlinson, News Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing man from the area.

Police say David Michael Abrams, 66, was last seen in the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers on Christmas Day and has been missing ever since.

He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male and 125 lbs.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Saint Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

