Three Rivers Police Officers perform ‘miracle’

THREE RIVERS — The family is calling it a “miracle” and doctors called the survivor a “miracle man,” after officers at the Three Rivers Police Department performed CPR, saving the life of a Pennsylvania man.

Tuesday afternoon, Steve Crooks of Pennsylvania was driving through Three Rivers, in the area for a business trip. The athletic man, who regularly runs in marathons and triathlons, suffered from an unexpected heart attack while driving through town on his way to Grand Rapids. Officers Steve Dibble and Justin Holbrook arrived on scene and performed emergency CPR, in every attempt to save Crook’s life.