Three Rivers Police apprehend wanted fugitive

THREE RIVERS — Nathaniel Poole, a fugitive who was wanted on charges of home invasion in the first degree and felonious assault, was apprehended on Wednesday at a residence near 9th Street and River Street in Three Rivers, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

After receving information about Poole on Wednesday, officers obtained a search warrant for the aforementioned residence where Poole was allegedly staying. According to authorities, the St. Joseph County Special Response Team was activated to execute the search warrant, and upon arrival the SRT was able to call Poole out of the residence and take him into custody without incident. Poole was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail pending arraignment.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Three Rivers Police Department at the scene.

