The Three Rivers partnership

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

This fall, Three Rivers Community School District will be providing innovative electives to homeschool and private school students in the state of Michigan through a new program called the Three Rivers Partnership.
Three Rivers Partnership is a collaboration between parents, students, the local school district, and the community. The purpose is to provide dynamic and enriching supplemental educational opportunities for the homeschool and private school community.
 

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.

