Three Rivers opts out of recreational marijuana law

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers officially opted out of the state’s recreational marijuana law Monday following a public hearing and a lengthy discussion between commissioners.

With a 5-2 vote, the Three Rivers city commission opted out of a law that would have allowed recreational marijuana facilities to operate within city limits. The ordinance will not restrict individuals’ right to possess and/or use marijuana, as both are legal throughout the state.

Commissioners Pat Dane, Daryl Griffith, Alison Haigh, Carolyn McNary and Janell Hart voted in favor of opting out, while Mayor Tom Lowry and Commissioner Chris Abel voted against the ordinance.

Dane, Griffith and Haigh alluded to conflicting laws pertaining to recreational marijuana at the state and federal level, while McNary voiced concerns about the “dangers” of allowing such facilities to operate within the city. Hart said while she voted to opt out of the law, “it doesn’t mean we’re shutting the door forever” on marijuana facilities, “it means we’re (giving ourselves time) to decide what’s best for our community, and right now marijuana facilities are not what’s best.”

Dane and Hart also said they didn’t want Three Rivers to be known as “the marijuana capital of St. Joseph County,” but rather as a place with good schools that’s “family friendly” with a city government that has its citizens’ best interests in mind.

Abel and Lowry both said marijuana becoming legal at the federal level is inevitable. Lowry said the current movement for legalization “has been 50 years in the making” and is likely inevitable because of the potential revenue it could bring to communities nationwide. Lowry likened marijuana use to having a drink, smoking a cigarette or “drinking 12 cups of coffee,” saying “moderation is key.” Abel added that he views the issue of marijuana facilities as “a business decision,” and that it would be “bad for the city to push away potential income” over something that is, in his mind, “a foregone conclusion.”

Four citizens also spoke during Monday’s public hearing on the matter prior to the commission’s vote, with two individuals speaking in favor of opting out, while two others spoke against the measure.

In other business the commission…

•Adopted an updated city fireworks ordinance to fall in line with new state legislation.

“The State of Michigan has updated the law on the use of Fireworks. In order to remain in compliance, the City Attorney has updated the City ordinance to fall in line with the State law. The proposed ordinance will also allow an exception for the use of fireworks with an approved permit from the City,” the executive summary on the matter reads.

•Authorized a purchase order in the amount of $336,452 with Excell Paving for FY 20 mill and fill streets project.

•Approved the purchase of three 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD vehicles for the Three Rivers Police Department, including new equipment, graphics, installation and switching of equipment for a total cost of $123,896.78.

