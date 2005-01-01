Home / Home

Three Rivers native wins U.S. Memory Championship

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Three Rivers native will return home with the title of USA Memory Champion.
On Saturday, July 14, at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Kresge Auditorium, 2005 Three Rivers High School graduate John Graham entered the competition ranked in second following the qualifying round held in Harrisburg, Pa., along with 12 fellow mental athletes who also qualified.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

