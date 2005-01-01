Three Rivers native set a U.S. record at World Memory Championship

JAKARTA, Indonesia — About three years ago, 2005 Three Rivers High School graduate John Graham evoked on a journey of discovery and memory training.

The summer of 2014, Graham and his girlfriend, now fiancé, sold everything they owned and began to travel the world. It was during his worldwide adventures when he was introduced to the world of memory competitions and started to practice memory techniques.

“I’m always interested in learning things that they never teach you in school, things that no one ever thinks is possible. Memory techniques interested me because I have never heard of them before. I never thought it was possible. So I gave it a try,” Graham said.

He continued with his exploration and felt motivated when noticing his memory improved. He said, “It is pretty motivating to see how far you can take your own brain and how far you can take yourself, improve and how quickly you can do it.”

