Three Rivers native publishes her first book

For Brittni Huyck, a graduate of Three Rivers High School and a hair stylist at Brazen Beauty Bar, the inspiration to write a romance novel came out of “left field.”

“(My friend) and I were at lunch one day and it was honestly out of nowhere, she said, ‘You should write a book,’ and I kind of looked at her like she had two heads,” Brittni said.

“I said, ‘I’m a hair stylist, I haven’t written since high school.’ And she said, ‘I don’t know, I just think you would be great at it.’ We moved on, finished our sushi and cocktails and whatever else. Later that night I went home and told (my husband) Beau (Huyck) what she said, and I was laughing about it, and he looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know what’s weird about that, you used to want to be a journalist in high school.’”

After overcoming the initial shock she experienced from the mere suggestion she could be a published author, Brittni said the idea “consumed” her.

“I would be driving and characters were popping into my head. Or I’d be somewhere and I’d have to put a note in my phone because storylines and plots, everything would just come to me,” she said.

Finally in September of 2018 Brittni sat down with her laptop and began to write what would eventually become “Someone Like You,” the first of what she hopes will be several titles in the Iron City Heat Series.

Brittni finished the first draft within three months, before rewriting the first half of the book.

“When you move the first chapter around that moves everything else in the book around. So then it went to the editors around February (of 2019),” she said.