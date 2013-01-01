Three Rivers native graduates from MSP trooper academy

THREE RIVERS – On April 3, Michigan State Police graduated 101 recruits from its 135th Trooper Recruit School, who were assigned to posts across the state.

One of those recruits was Alex Sussdorf, a 2013 Three Rivers High School graduate and now one of the newest troopers at MSP’s Niles post, one of 1,285 assigned statewide according to MSP. In an interview with the Commercial-News, Sussdorf said he wanted to become a police officer ever since he was 5-years-old, inspired by the feeling of job satisfaction.

“I like helping people out and I like going to work every day just having something that I enjoy doing,” Sussdorf said. “You never know what you’re going to experience any given day, and you get that satisfaction every day when you go home that you did something productive, something good for the community.”

The Trooper Recruit School session Sussdorf participated in started on Sept. 23, 2018, and lasted for 28 weeks. During that time, according to the Michigan State Police, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

“Trooper School was definitely the most difficult, challenging, and stressful thing I’ve ever done, but it was all worth it,” Sussdorf said.

Sussdorf said he has a lot on his plate on a daily basis as a trooper with the Niles post.

“Day in, day out, our main objective is traffic, then we get dispatched to a lot of complaints,” Sussdorf said. “We handle some criminal investigations in the townships and countryside, so obviously the cities that have police departments, they handle their calls in their jurisdiction, but anything outside of them, it’s us or the county taking calls for investigations. Unless you’re doing that, you get some traffic work, you get a little action in, but we deal with anything you can imagine.”

Sussdorf said his family gave him plenty of encouragement during his time at the Recruit School, and credited them for helping him graduate.

“I credit all of my family and friends for helping me out during this stressful time, helping keeping my eyes on the prize,” Sussdorf said. “It’s pretty cool being a local guy working for the police.”

According to the MSP release, the next trooper school is slated to begin in June. More information on the Trooper Recruit School can be found on MSP’s website.

