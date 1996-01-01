Three Rivers native goes above and beyond
Owner of Country Kids Preschool and Daycare makes an impact
By:
Samantha May, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — Originally running a daycare for nearly 12 kids out of the comfort of her own home, Three Rivers High School alumna Toni Schiedel expanded and has shared her love and comfort with nearly 122 kids and their families by becoming the owner of Country Kids Preschool and Daycare in December of 1996.
Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.