Three Rivers native featured in People article, PBS documentary

BOISE, Idaho – Chelsea Frei, née Cordes, is one of four women featured in a piece on surrogacy in this week’s People Magazine as well as in the upcoming PBS “Independent Lens” documentary “Made in Boise.” Frei, who lives in Boise with her husband and four children, grew up at Fishers Lake and attended Three Rivers schools.

Focusing on the topic of surrogacy, the article touches on the decisions and process involved in becoming a surrogate mother, examining each woman’s path from curiosity to commitment and the attendant challenges encountered. The film goes into greater depth exploring the topic.

Boise, Idaho, surprisingly, is the surrogacy capital of the US, and each woman’s pregnancy was coordinated by a local agency that compensates surrogates for their service. (Paid surrogacy is illegal in Michigan, Louisiana and New York.)

Filmmaker Beth Aala, a three-time Emmy winner, conceived of the documentary after learning from a Boise friend of the unusual number of surrogates participating in birthing experiences there. Her project was picked up by PBS, and has had premiers in Los Angeles, Boise, and New York City leading up to the airing of “Made In Boise” Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.