Three Rivers motorcyclist transported to hospital after colliding with deer
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Three
Rivers man was transported to the
hospital on Thursday afternoon after
his motorcycle collided with a deer in
Porter Township, according to the
Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the
scene around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday,
July 12 to investigate the crash, and
found that T.J. Loyer, 28, of Three
Rivers was eastbound near Harvey
Street and Robbins Lake Road in
Porter Township when he collided
with a deer, causing Loyer to lose
control and lay down his motorcycle.
Loyer was transported by ambulance
to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for
treatment.
Loyer was not wearing a helmet at
the time of the incident, and
authorities have determined that
alcohol was not a factor. The case
remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were SEPSA
ambulance and the Newberg Fire
Department.
