Three Rivers motorcyclist transported to hospital after colliding with deer

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Three

Rivers man was transported to the

hospital on Thursday afternoon after

his motorcycle collided with a deer in

Porter Township, according to the

Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the

scene around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday,

July 12 to investigate the crash, and

found that T.J. Loyer, 28, of Three

Rivers was eastbound near Harvey

Street and Robbins Lake Road in

Porter Township when he collided

with a deer, causing Loyer to lose

control and lay down his motorcycle.

Loyer was transported by ambulance

to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for

treatment.

Loyer was not wearing a helmet at

the time of the incident, and

authorities have determined that

alcohol was not a factor. The case

remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were SEPSA

ambulance and the Newberg Fire

Department.

