Three Rivers Middle School students visit Holocaust Memorial Center

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH – Eighth grade students from the Three Rivers Middle School’s Language Arts and Social Studies departments took a field trip to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, Mich., on March 15.

The trip was used as a supplement to the students’ studies about the events of the Holocaust, the mass genocide that claimed the lives of an estimated six million European Jews between 1941 and 1945.

“Unit Two of our curriculum is about the Holocaust, so we spent a substantial time in Language Arts digging into different texts from people who were in the Holocaust, and the effects of the Holocaust on the world today,” Language Arts Teacher Samantha Moran said. “Our kids did research projects about specific elements of the Holocaust, and we looked at modern-day genocides, shootings based on religion, Hitler Youth, and so they were able to dig into it through their textbooks and outside resources we had collected as well.”

Moran said the idea of going to the Center came from Social Studies Teacher Matt Brussee. Getting there also required the help of Language Arts Teacher Amy Lockwood and Social Studies Teacher Jen Dombrowski.

“Mr. Brussee had the idea that we could all go to Farmington Hills to the Holocaust Memorial Center because he had been there before,” Moran said. “Ms. Dombrowski helped coordinate between the center and the school, and Amy and I helped align the curriculum to what the kids were going to see when they got there, so they could dig into the artifacts as well.”

The teachers said their students enjoyed the trip and the lessons they learned from it.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.