Three Rivers Middle School to put on Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

THREE RIVERS – Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts will be visiting Three Rivers Middle School this weekend.

The Middle School’s Theatricats program will be putting on the play Alice in Wonderland, Jr. this weekend at the Middle School auditorium. The show begins tonight at 7 p.m., and will have two shows on Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m., and close on Sunday with a show at 3 p.m.

The show is based on the books by Lewis Carroll, and is a one-act version of the show intended for high school and middle school performances. It includes the songs from the original Disney movie, including three new songs.

Show Director David Lounsbury, who is directing his third musical for the Middle School, said that he has experience doing Alice in Wonderland Jr. in the past.

“I just kind of mentioned it, because I don’t want to be the guy who does the same shows over and over again, but when I mentioned it to the kids, they were excited about it.”

The Alice role will be played by three students: Arwen Burkey, Gweneth Lyczynski, and Emma Phillips. Lounsbury says this setup is by design.

“The three Alices are because in the movie, she grows and shrinks, so we have a small Alice, a tall Alice, and a regular Alice,” Lounsbury said.

