Three Rivers mayor, city commissioners re-elected

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers mayor Tom Lowry and city commissioners Janell Hart (at-large), Norm Stutesman (3rd District), and Pat Dane (1st District) won their respective re-election bids after running unopposed in Tuesday’s city election.

All terms are for two years.

Lowry has served as mayor of Three Rivers for 18 years and is now set to serve a 10th term. Lowry said he feels honored to be re-elected mayor and takes his position very seriously.

“I treat it the same way as I did the first time, it’s an honor to be chosen to be mayor, I take it very seriously,” he said.

“I feel that I can give back to the city the way I do, and I’m blessed to work with good commissioners and good city staff. We actually have an amazing city for a city our size, we are blessed with a great place to raise a family, we have a lot of good things going on, and a big part of it is due to a good city staff and a good city commission.”

Hart will now serve her second term as an at-large commissioner, after joining the board two years ago. Hart said she believes the city commission is doing a good job, and Tuesday’s ballot illustrates that the residents of Three Rivers feel the same way.

“I feel we’re doing a good job. I also feel that the residents of Three Rivers also feel that way because we ran unopposed,” Hart said. “And for those that came out even though it was an election that had four winners and no losers, I really appreciate those who came out and honored their duty by casting a vote.”

Stutesman joined the board in January as the 3rd District commissioner, replacing Diane Clay, who vacated her seat after moving out of the district. Stutesman was selected after no applications were received over the course of a three-week period.

In October 2016, Dane was selected over six other candidates to complete the unexpired term of former 1st District commissioner Jared Hoffmaster, who resigned after moving to Fabius Township.

At press time, out of 261 ballots cast, Lowry received 199 votes for mayor of Three Rivers, Hart received 218 votes for at-large commissioner, Dane received 207 votes for 1st District commissioner, and Stutesman received 223 votes for 3rd District commissioner.

Complete results for Tuesday’s election were unavailable at press time but will be posted online as well as in Thursday’s edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

