Three Rivers man killed in fatal crash in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY — Robert Wayne Neidlinger, 57, of Three Rivers died in a fatal crash at the intersection of Mercury Drive and East Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo County around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22.

According to authorities, a car headed east on East Michigan Avenue drove into the intersection and was hit by a car traveling south on Mercury Drive. Dennis Eric Henson, 56, of Scotts was driving the vehicle heading south and had the right of way, according to police. Neidlinger died at the scene, while Henson suffered minor injuries.

