Three Rivers man involved in Cass County crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:45 a.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on US-12 east of Baldwin Prairie in Porter Township.

Travis Brown, a 21-year-old from Three Rivers, was westbound on US-12 when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Rogelio Urgarte-Lusero who suffered minor injuries. Urgarte-Lusero was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

Seatbelts were worn and no drugs or alcohol are suspected to be contributing. Assisting was Porter Fire and Ambulance.