Three Rivers man dies in three-vehicle crash in Fabius Twp.

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — On Thursday Feb. 8, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Michigan State Police, Fabius Park Township Fire Department and Three Rivers Fire Department responded to the area of M-60 and Roberts Road in Fabius Township for a fatal traffic crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in one fatality, and four other people being transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Speed and Alcohol are not believed to be a factor, however the incident is still under investigation. The deceased, a Three Rivers resident, was identified as 57-year-old, Randy Lee Jansen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office

