Three Rivers man dies in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Porter Twp.

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Tyler Hershberger, 25, of Three Rivers died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in Porter Township Saturday.

A 16-year-old driver was pulling out of a driveway on US 12 near Baldwin Prairie when a motorcycle, driven by Herschberger, and the vehicle collided. The impact of the collision ejected Hershberger from his motorcycle, and he was pronounced dead a the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Seatbelts were worn and Hershberger was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor and the incident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included SEPSA/Porter Fire and EMS, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

