Three Rivers man dies days after being struck by vehicle

KALAMAZOO — Robert Coe Kellogg, 53, of Three Rivers passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, four days after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 131 near Moorepark Road in Park Township on the evening of Friday, Feb. 9.

According to authorities, Kellogg was walking northbound on U.S. 131 at about 8:23 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Brandon Lee Wagner, 27, of Jones.

Kellogg was first taken to Three Rivers Health, and a short time later was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Donations to cover the cost of Kellogg’s burial expenses are being accepted at Fifth Third Bank of Three Rivers.

