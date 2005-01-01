Three Rivers man to debut on ‘Superhuman’

THREE RIVERS — On Monday, June 12 (9 p.m. EST), the show Superhuman will be returning to FOX with John Graham, a Three Rivers native, as one of its competitors.

Superhuman is a competition series that highlights people who possess extraordinary skills, such as memory, sight, taste, smell, etc. The show tests its contestants by asking them to challenge their skillset in pursuit of a $50,000 grand prize.

The show is hosted by Kal Penn and is judged by Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial.

Graham, who graduated from Three Rivers High School in 2005, competed on the show as a “memory athlete” when it was filmed in Los Angeles, Calif. a year ago.

While Graham is not at liberty to discuss the show’s results, he did discuss how he came to realize his special talent.

Three years ago, Graham read Joshua Foer’s Moonwalking with Einstein, which inspired him to start training his memory. Graham said before he started training, he had just an “average memory.”

“I used to forget people’s names right after shaking hands with them,” he said.

After he started to train his memory, Graham realized he had a special talent.

“I was doing things that I never thought were humanly possible,” he said.

Graham said he can memorize a deck of shuffled cards in a minute and can memorize an 80-digit number in 45 seconds. He said the key to training one’s memory is to create a mental picture.

Graham said creating mental pictures should not be confused with a photographic memory. Unlike photographic memories, where the person seems to take a mental snapshot of something and stores it for later, Graham said his memory techniques involve “creating photographs in your mind.”

“I am taking the main points of something and am storing that picture in my mind,” he said. “The weirder the image, the more it sticks.”

According to Graham, the second step of the memorization process involves one’s “mind palace.”

“Imagine a place you’re comfortable with, like your home,” he said. “You walk through the house placing images along a predetermined path. So when you want to remember you walk through your house’s front door and remember where you put them.”

