Three Rivers man arrested with outstanding warrant for homicide

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old Three Rivers man who had an outstanding warrant out of Colorado for homicide, after initially assisting the Three Rivers Police with a possible abduction.

Troopers were given a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the potential abduction and later located the vehicle parked at a nearby apartment complex in the 300 block of Middle St. in Three Rivers.

They observed two male subjects in the second floor hallway believed to be involved in the attempted abduction. Both male subjects began running toward the rear of the building where troopers saw them breaking out a window on the second floor trying to escape. Troopers forced their way into the first floor apartment hallway, as the two suspects were coming back down the stairwell.

Troopers took a 19-year-old male from Three Rivers into custody and officers from Three Rivers Police Department arrested the second suspect. The 19-year-old provided troopers with a false name and date of birth but during a subsequent interview gave a name of Gerard Bryant Allison. Allison was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Colorado for homicide and his identity was later confirmed with the assistance of Colorado Springs Police Department.

Allison was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail with additional local charges also pending.