Three Rivers man arrested following two-car crash

THREE RIVERS — According to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment, a Three Rivers man was arrested following a two-car traffic crash that occurred Wednesday, July 5 on US 131 and North Main Street in Three Rivers at approximately 5 p.m.

A 60-year-old male from Three Rivers was driving a 2000 GMC mini-van, when he turned left in front of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer. The Explorer was being driven by a 55-year-old female from Three Rivers. Both drivers sustained injuries.

An off -duty MSP Detective was one of the first on scene to help render assistance to the female driver. The male suspect driver was treated at the scene, and the female driver was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

