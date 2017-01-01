Three Rivers man arraigned in Menards armed robbery case

CENTREVILLE — Austin Michael Palmer, 17, of Three Rivers was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court on Tuesday, March 20 in the case of an armed robbery committed at Menards in Three Rivers on Monday, March 19.

Palmer has been charged with one count of armed robbery, a felony that carries a penalty of life in prison or any term of years. Palmer’s bond has been set at $200,000 cash/surety, he has not posted bond, and remains lodged in St. Joseph County Jail.

Palmer has previously been convicted of three or more felonies or attempts to commit felonies, therefore he is subject to penalties provided by MCL 769.23, which carries a penalty of life if the primary offense has a penalty of five years or more, or 15 years or less if the primary offense has a penalty under five years, and the maximum penalty cannot be less than the maximum term for a first conviction.

According to court documents, Palmer was convicted of two counts of Attempted Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer on Aug. 10, 2017 in St. Joseph County 3B District Court, and he was convicted of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle on Sept. 13, 2017 in 7E District Court in Paw Paw.

Palmer is scheduled to appear in district court for a pre-exam conference on Tuesday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m.