Three Rivers mail carrier retires after 31 years

THREE RIVERS — After more than three decades of delivering mail to the doorsteps of residents around the area, one mail carrier is hanging up his uniform.

Gary Hall, who has been a mail carrier in Three Rivers since the late 1980s, officially retired from the United States Postal Service on Thursday.

“It has been a journey, it’s had its ups and downs, but it’s been wonderful,” Hall said.

Originally from Ypsilanti, the 64-year-old Hall came to Three Rivers 38 years ago and originally worked for Hydromatic. When he got laid off from that job, Hall said he needed work, and found the post office.

“I had five kids at home at the time, so I took the test and got hired in December of 1988 and started in Niles,” Hall said.