Three Rivers local to perform at the Riviera Theatre

THREE RIVERS — Local performer Kennedy New will be filling the Riviera bar with her country-folk sound on Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New said her love for music started at an early age.

“I have always played music,” she said. “I started out on piano for two years, I played violin for four or five years, and then I started playing guitar when I was 15.”

While New has been playing music for most of her life, she said she is new to live performances.

“I started performing when my dad forced me to go to open-mic night at the Riviera when I was 16,” she said. “After that, I then started going every week to play there.”

