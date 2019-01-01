Three Rivers Lions select Citizen of the Year

The Three Rivers Lions Club have proudly chosen Lion Paul K. Judsen as the 2019 recipient of Bruce C Snook Citizen of the Year.

Judsen was born in Chicago and as a baby was adopted by Nils & Clara Judsen and moved to Three Rivers as a young child. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1956. He attended Ferris State pursuing a degree in dentistry, but was persuaded by the people of Three Rivers to begin a career in food service. His first job was at the “Snack Cottage” at Corey Lake where he met Sandy Franklin, his wife now of 58 years. His love of food service has led to many business ventures over the years for he and Sandy, including The Point, A&W, Hilltop Restaurant, The Rainbow Restaurant, PJ’s Ice Cream Parlor, Cliff’s Pizza, Pablo’s Burro and currently Warsaw Supply. He also ran Dimick’s Shell station at Fisher Lake and The Point in Three Rivers simultaneously. While running these two businesses he was approached by two vendors, one of which sold Warsaw Supply products, and soon thereafter began selling Warsaw Supply products out of the back of his Chevy and was the first Salesman of the Year for the company. His compassion for people and dedication to business made his every venture a success. For 17 years he cooked the hogs and beef at Pineview Golf Club for the LPGA for Greg Matthews.

Even with all his business ventures, Paul joined the Army National Guard in 1961 and remained active for over 6 years and was activated twice.