Three Rivers Lions Club donates $5K to help citizens restore power following flooding

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lions Club presented the City of Three Rivers with a $5,000 grant check from the Lions of Michigan Service Foundation for emergency disaster relief on Monday, March 12.

Julie Mayuiers, president of the Three Rivers Lions Club, said the grant money has been earmarked to assist Three Rivers residents whose power was shut off due to recent flooding. The State of Michigan charges $160 per household for state inspection fees in order to have a residence inspected for power renewal.

City Clerk Melissa Bliss said about 38 residential homes have lost power in the city due to flooding. The Three Rivers Fire Department is encouraging those residents to contact Bliss to begin the process that will ultimately result in being granted a permit to turn their utilities back on.



