Three Rivers library to proceed with hiring process of new director

THREE RIVERS — Following an in-person interview, the Three Rivers Public Library board came to a unanimous decision on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to proceed with the hiring process of S. Lynn Schofield-Dahl as library director.

The hiring process will include a background check on Schofield-Dahl.

Schofield-Dahl, who currently resides in Boulder City, Nev., arrived in Three Rivers on Monday. She had a meet-and-greet with library staff, lunch with city department heads, and toured the library’s future home, the former Southern Michigan Bank and Trust building downtown with assistant director/ Young Adult and Adult librarian Bobbi Schoon and Three Rivers city finance director Cathy Lawson.

After the library’s board meeting on Tuesday, Schofield-Dahl answered board members’ questions concerning her experience with library moves and advances, capital campaigns and fundraising, and her management and communication skills. Schofield-Dahl also explained responsibilities she expects to have as director, as well as she expects the staff and board members’ roles and responsibilities to be.

