THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library board will conduct a preliminary review of its FY 2018-19 budget during its meeting on Tuesday, March 27, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the former Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building at 88 N. Main Street in downtown Three Rivers.

A request from Holly D. Stephenson, curator of collections at the St. Joseph County Historical Society, will be discussed, and the board will review February’s revenue and expenditure report, as well as a balance sheet and invoice list.

Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl will give a Director’s Report and update the board on the library’s search for a new library service specialist. A Teen Librarian and Children’s Librarian report will also be presented to the board.

