Three Rivers HS free store opens

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s free store officially opened on Friday, Jan. 27.

“For several years, TRHS has been collecting and distributing clothing to students in need,” principal Carrie Balk said. “We’ve always run our ‘store’ out of a small closet in the main office which was difficult to keep organized and wasn’t too appealing to our shoppers. So, we decided to move our free store to an unused office and conference room which gave us more space and allowed us to create an actual store where clothing is on racks and much easier to navigate.”

Students in the high school’s marketing program have done the majority of the work taking in donations and turning them around for distribution.

The free store is open to Three Rivers families from noon — 3 p.m. on all scheduled half days. Three Rivers High School students have access to the free store every day that school is in session.

“We had initially anticipated only opening our free store to TRHS students and families because most of our items were for teenagers and young adults,” Balk said. “However, we have received some clothing donations for younger children. All Three Rivers families are welcome.”