Three Rivers honors those who gave all in Memorial Day celebration

THREE RIVERS — In possibly the first sign of a return to normalcy in Three Rivers, local residents gathered downtown and at Riverside Cemetery for a Memorial Day celebration Monday.

For the first time in two years, a Memorial Day parade was held in Three Rivers, which was followed by a remembrance ceremony at the cemetery, where more than 100 people gathered to honor those who gave their lives.

The parade began around 10 a.m., with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corps League, and the Three Rivers High School Marching Band participating in the parade. Two members of Girl Scout Troop #90814, Emily Meade and Krystina Johnson, were the color guard for the parade, with Norm McDowell and Jesse Toney serving as rifle carriers at the front of the parade.

As is tradition with the Memorial Day parade, the route made a brief stop at the bridge over the Portage River to honor those in the armed forces who lost their lives at sea. A 21-gun salute by the American Legion Honor Detail was performed, followed by a performance of taps by bugler Sophia Lyczynski from the TRHS Marching Band.

The parade completed its route at Riverside Cemetery, where the remembrance ceremony was held. American Legion Post Commander Bill Thompson, in his introduction, talked about having a parade again in 2021.

“The feeling was unanimous that honoring our veterans was too important not to do this if at all possible. Nothing short of the state of Michigan or the city of Three Rivers would stop us,” Thompson said.

After an opening prayer from First Presbyterian Church Pastor Rev. Brenda Deily, Rebecca Shank, regent at the Abiel Fellows Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the TRHS Marching Band playing the national anthem.

Former state representative and county commissioner Rick Shaffer addressed those in attendance, saying it was a great thing to memorialize those who served. He called Memorial Day a special day for Americans to honor those who gave their lives.

“Since 1868, we’ve come together in our communities, cities, and towns to place flowers and flags on the graves of those who have shown their devotion to our country with, yes, the ultimate sacrifice,” Shaffer said. “Today, we remember them in this time-honored ceremony.”

Shaffer continued, saying it was important to remember the “valor and sacrifices” of those who gave their lives, saying they showed a “belief in our joint goals of protecting and establishing peace” in the United States.

“As we look around these beautiful and sacred grounds, we reflect upon the patriots who remember this day: a beloved son, a daughter, a brother, a sister, a spouse, a neighbor, a friend,” Shaffer said. “Today, we express our deep gratitude to all of them for their courage in the face of danger and conflict. Few of us will ever experience these situations, so we honor their commitment and devotion to the country we live in.”

Three Rivers American Legion Senior Vice Commander Norm Stutesman then read a list of the 66 local veterans who passed away in the last year, followed by another 21-gun salute and a playing of taps by both Lycyznski and fellow TRHS Marching Band bugler Kaitlyn Williamson. Bagpiper Geoffrey Clark then played Amazing Grace.

In a closing speech, Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry thanked all who came out to participate in the ceremony, and once again stressed the importance of the day.

“It is so important to them and our country that we do this every year,” Lowry said. “Please remember the reason we came here today, and remember it every day in your hearts, and thank you to the people who made that happen. God bless all of you.”

Following is the list of the 66 local veterans who passed away between Memorial Day 2020 and 2021, as was read at the ceremony, courtesy of the American Legion:

Duanne B. Albright, 88 years old, Navy

Richard B. Anthony, 76, Army

Stanley Bell, 61, Army

Barry E. Blesing, 82, Air Force

Jim Boggio, 83, Navy

Phillip Bohm, 73, Marines

Robert Bowling, 73, Air Force

Alton Burk, 59, Air Force

Samuel B. Carper, 84, Army

Howard Curtis, 92, Navy/Army Air Corps

Patrick B. Dailey, 83, Air Force

Carl Drefke, 82, Marines

James R. Eifert, 77, Navy

Ernest Erdus, 82, Army

Philip B. Furlong, 75, Army

John E. Goes, 82, Navy

Anthony Grasso, 58, Army

James E. Hambruch, 53, Air Force

Gerald J. Hines, 84, Army

Stephen W. Hire, 75, Army

William H. Hoeflinger, Jr., 94, Navy

Richard Hoehner, 88, Army

Kenneth Huikes, 80, Air Force

Michael Hunter, Sr., 68, Army

Francis James, Jr., 88, Army

Bryan Johnson, 60, Army

James P. Johnson, 99, Army

Jeff Johnson. 79, Air Force

Gerald L. Johnson, Sr., 84, Army

Larry L. Keene, Sr., 82, Marines

Rex Kershner, 84, Sea Bees

Donald J. King, 82, Air Force

Charles R. Klechak, 72, Army

Donald Langefeld, 85, Air Force

Billy Mangold, 71, Army

Richard G. Mantey, 79, Air Force

Gregory A. McCully, 70, Army

James A. Mercer, 78, Air Force

Thomas L. Miholer, 70, Marines

Thomas O. Miller, 76, Army

Richard C. Mull, 86, Air Force

Bernard Leon Nisonger, 87, Army

Thomas Parker, 80, Navy

Donald Paul, 82, Air Force

Harold Peck, 81, Army

Lee Phelps, 82, Army

Thomas Ray, Jr., 82, Marines

John Robertson, 84, Army

Andrejs Rozentals, 84, Army

Elwin D. Ruggles, 89, Army

Keith L. Schrader, 85, Army

Paul Schumacher, 82, Army

Clare Seaburg, 93, Army

Zachary J. Shafer, 25, Marines

Kenneth J. Simmons, 75, Army

Clifford L. Smith, 86, Navy

Isaac Snow, 93, Army

Charlie Steele, 87, Navy

Willard R. Swartz, 98, Army

James C. Swayzee, 72, Army

Wesley Tulla, 82, Marines

Ralph Vogel, 94, Navy

William Walter, 86, Navy

Phillip O. Warner, 85, Army

Duane A. Wing, 86, Army

Raymond J. Young, 91, Army

