Three Rivers holds sixth annual health fair

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health hosted their sixth annual health fair at the HealthTRAC on Saturday, July 15.

Russ Baxter, manager of HealthTRAC, said the main goal of the event was to spread education and awareness of one’s personal health.

“We have a whole lot of vendors in there aiming to spread awareness and support of being healthy,” Baxter said.

Many vendors, such as cancer clinics and Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services from Three Rivers, held stands to educate and encourage healthy lifestyles.

Katie Doehrman, sleep technician, ran a stand to educate people on a sleep disorder that, she said, one out of 10 Americans have, sleep apnea. Doehrman said sleep apnea is when people stop breathing while sleeping. She informed individuals on the proper steps to take when diagnosed with the disorder, such as breathing tubes that ensure proper breathing for a good night's sleep.

