THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School will welcome a trained college adviser this fall for the 2017-18 school year. This adviser was specially trained through the AdviseMI program with the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN).

Fifty-six advisers are being placed in 70 high schools throughout the state and the goal is to help more students pursue higher education. All of the advisers are recent college graduates and participated in an intense four-week training program this summer.

Advisers will work alongside high school counselors to create and foster a college-going atmosphere among students. They will support students in exploring higher education options, applying to college, and making a successful transition to college.

Adviser responsibilities include helping students set a postsecondary education goal, preparing for college admissions exams, completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, securing financial aid and formally enrolling in a higher education program.



