Three Rivers High School celebrates Class of 2019

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers High School held its annual commencement ceremony on Thursday, graduating 159 students of their Class of 2019.

Fifty-one students graduated with highest honors, and 33 graduated with honors.

Class of 2019 President Jalen Heivilin said in his opening remarks to the class that the occasion was “a time of excitement and celebration” for everyone there.

“Tonight is a night to celebrate our accomplishments before we go our separate ways,” Heivilin said. “The district championships, perfect scores, and scholarships won. The colleges accepted, military joined, and jobs secured. It is a night of joy and happiness. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this graduating class, as I feel it can be one of the most successful.”

Jenna Schaaf gave the first student address to the class, saying that many people have helped shape each one of the graduates.

“These walls, these teachers, and this town have helped shape you into the person you are now,” Schaaf said. “Each one of us have our own roots running through our town, whether it’s on the football field or the basketball court, whether it’s downtown or Applebee’s on a Friday night. Your roots probably run through a couple classrooms, too.”

